The University of West Florida Argo Football Team spent time at the Waterfront Rescue Mission on Friday.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several University of West Florida football players visited the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola on Friday to provide help for those in need.

“At Waterfront, we love when the UWF football players come,” Vice President of PR and Development for Waterfront Rescue Mission, Angie Ishee said. “They put a smile on the faces of all our guests.” According to Waterfront Rescue Mission chef Pam, the pantry serves about 300 meals a day.

For Argo head coach Pete Shinnick, this was a great start to the team’s season.

“We want our guys involved in the community,” Shinnick said. “And we want them, when they graduate from UWF, to give back to their own community. So, this is a great start for our season – to get our guys back in this position.”

UWF quarterback J. Greene said it is important for the Argos to serve the Pensacola community.

“We put a big emphasis on serving the community at UWF football and we love being here,” Greene said.

Through monetary donations from individuals and businesses, the Mission is able to feed the hungry, offer safe shelter nightly, provide warm showers and supply clean clothing to individuals seeking help. Through the Mission’s Recovery Program, individuals wanting to conquer their addiction and leave their life of homelessness will get the help they need to overcome their habits and end ‘living on the streets for good.

For more information on how you can help the Waterfront Mission, you can visit their website.

To look at the upcoming UWF Football schedule, click here.