PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida Athletics Department announced the 2023 football schedule on Thursday, unveiling an 11-game regular-season including five home games at Pen Air Field.

The department said in a release the UWF football program will play four Gulf South Conference opponents at home. Among the Argonauts’ 8-game GSC slate will be home contests against Valdosta State, West Georgia, Shorter and new affiliate member Chowan.

Additionally, UWF will play at Florida A&M, matching up with an in-state Division I opponent for the first time in history.

The seventh season and first under new head coach Kaleb Nobles will kick off in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m., against Kentucky Wesleyan. The game will be the fourth non-Saturday contest and second Friday night game for the Argos.

UWF will open a home-and-home series with McKendree a week later, traveling to Lebanon, IL., – 30 minutes East of St. Louis, Missouri – for the first-ever meeting with the Bearcats. It will be the third GLVC team UWF has played, joining Missouri S&T and Southwest Baptist.

UWF will make the shortest road trip in its 7-years of football, traveling 190 miles to Tallahassee on Sept. 16, to face the Rattlers. The contest will be UWF’s third against a Division I opponent following victories over North Alabama and McNeese in 2018 and 2021, respectively. UWF will be just the second GSC school to play FAMU and the first since Troy in 1984.

UWF will open GSC play at home on Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., against West Georgia. In the 6-game series with the Wolves, the road team has won every contest, according to the department. This will be their first on-campus visit to Pen Air Field.

On Sept. 30, UWF will travel to North Greenville for the fifth matchup between the schools and the third in Tigerville, S.C.

The Argos will entertain Shorter for Homecoming festivities on Oct. 7, at 4 p.m., in their third home game. UWF is unbeaten against the Hawks in six meetings, according to the department.

UWF will make back-to-back road trips to West Alabama and Delta State the next two weeks before welcoming Valdosta State to Northwest Florida for a 4 p.m., battle on Oct. 28. The department said the Argos have won a share of the last two GSC titles as a result of victories over the Blazers.

The regular-season will end with a trip to Mississippi College on Nov. 4, before celebrating Senior Day against GSC affiliate member Chowan on November 11 at 2 p.m. UWF is 1-1 all-time against the Hawks, having played them in 2016 and 2017.

The NCAA Division II Championship Playoffs begin on Nov. 18, and end with the title game on Dec. 16.

UWF is 56-21 in six seasons of football with four appearances in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Season ticket renewals will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 1. Fans can also call the UWF Athletic Ticket Office at 850-474-ARGO (2746) or contact a ticketing staff member via e-mail at athleticsticketing@uwf.edu.

UWF will hold its Spring Game on March 9, at 6 p.m., at Pen Air Field.