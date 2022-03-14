ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers from the Pensacola Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance between a store clerk and a UPS delivery driver.

According to the driver, he was at Oasis Beauty Supply dropping off a cash delivery when the store clerk, Jad Aroury, started arguing with him. When the driver tried to leave the store Aroury allegedly followed him out and continued trying to argue. Eventually, Aroury went back inside the store before returning with a handgun tucked into his waistband.

Aroury went inside the store a second time and when he came back out this time he had the gun in his hand, pointing it at the driver. The driver jumped into his truck and sped away before calling the police.

Aroury was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a firearm openly in public.