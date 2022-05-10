PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After years of planning, construction will start this fall at Bruce Beach in downtown Pensacola.

This is the first phase of an improvement project. When it’s done, there will be a walkway from Main Street down to the beach. There will also be a learning garden, play structures for kids, a kayak launch and a pedestrian bridge that will lead over to Community Maritime Park.

After World War II, Bruce Beach became a public pool for African Americans in a coastal area that was segregated. The pool closed in the 1970s and the area has been unused since then. The city plans to mark and commemorate African American history and heritage at the site.

The $6.9 million project is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.