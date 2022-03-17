Multiple roadways in downtown Pensacola will be temporarily shut off to motorized traffic on Saturday, March 26 due to the Ciclovía Pensacola event.

Ciclovía Pensacola, which is centered around opening up the streets for the public to enjoy, is returning after two years away due to COVID-19 restrictions and is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The streets below will be open to scooter, bicycle and pedestrian traffic only during the event:

Main Street/Bayfront Parkway from South Clubbs Street to 12th Avenue/Wharf Avenue

South Palafox Street from Garden Street to Plaza de Luna

Roads will potentially be closed before and after the scheduled event times for setup and breakdown. Drivers should seek out alternate routes to take during this period. Please reference the map below for more details.

To learn more about Ciclovía a Pensacola, visit cicloviapensacola.com.