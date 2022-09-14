PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida now has a map that will guide its success for the next five years after the Florida State University System Board of Governors unanimously approved the university’s five-year strategic plan at their September meeting.

“UWF’s strategic plan is a clear and measurable blueprint for success not only for the University but also for the region and the state,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “Our plan addresses issues like meeting the need for superior talent in high-demand professions and developing innovation for local industry. That’s why input from community leaders and business executives was an essential part of the plan development.”

The strategic plan maps out UWF’s institutional mission, president’s vision and strategic directions, goals and indicators of success through 2027, according to a release sent by the university. The plan aims to strengthen UWF’s culture of inclusion and civility and advance its commitment to research and community engagement while positioning the University as a catalyst for economic growth. It creates a blueprint for even greater impact through other key areas including student-centered and focused goals, academic programs and scholarships, employee success, operational excellence and infrastructure growth.

There are seven different strategic directions in the plan: Student Centered and Focused, Employee Success, Exceptional Academic Programming and Scholarship Aligned with State Needs, Community and Economic Engagement, Infrastructure, Operational Success and Culture of Inclusion and Civility.

Within each strategic direction, there are goals. Below is a breakdown of the different strategic directions and the goals associated with them.

Student Centered and Focused – Goal one is to provide high impact educational and co-curricular learning experiences that inspire, engage and prepare students to become knowledgeable citizens and successful in their careers and lives. Goal two is student recruitment and retention programming aligned with the University’s strategic enrollment plan. Goal three is to have adequate physical and virtual learning support opportunities for earning degrees and related credentials, including post-graduation. Goal four is student awareness of available resources for support.

is to provide high impact educational and co-curricular learning experiences that inspire, engage and prepare students to become knowledgeable citizens and successful in their careers and lives. is student recruitment and retention programming aligned with the University’s strategic enrollment plan. is to have adequate physical and virtual learning support opportunities for earning degrees and related credentials, including post-graduation. is student awareness of available resources for support. Employee Success – Goal one is to recruit and retain capable employees who support UWF’s mission, values and strategic directions of service to the institution and the community. Goal two is to provide adequate workforce flexibility to address market needs and demands.

is to recruit and retain capable employees who support UWF’s mission, values and strategic directions of service to the institution and the community. is to provide adequate workforce flexibility to address market needs and demands. Exceptional Academic Programming and Scholarship Aligned with State Needs – Goal one is to ensure excellent academic programs in areas of strategic importance to the University, region and state. Goal two is having enhanced student-faculty engagement.

is to ensure excellent academic programs in areas of strategic importance to the University, region and state. is having enhanced student-faculty engagement. Community and Economic Engagement – Goal one is to enhance the region’s educational opportunities, economic development, health and environmental sustainability. Goal two is to provide specific workforce needs/credentials for regional and state business. Goal three is to ensure mutually beneficial, highly visible cultural, entertainment and recreational events.

is to enhance the region’s educational opportunities, economic development, health and environmental sustainability. is to provide specific workforce needs/credentials for regional and state business. is to ensure mutually beneficial, highly visible cultural, entertainment and recreational events. Infrastructure – Goal one is the safe, effective, efficient use of physical plant. Goal two is to maintain up-to-date technology. Goal three is to Establish UWF as desirable destination for educational, cultural, recreational and professional events for the community. Goal four is to manage UWF’s natural resources to improve utilization, resilience and environmental sustainability.

is the safe, effective, efficient use of physical plant. is to maintain up-to-date technology. is to Establish UWF as desirable destination for educational, cultural, recreational and professional events for the community. is to manage UWF’s natural resources to improve utilization, resilience and environmental sustainability. Operational Excellence – Goal one is effective and timely business and operational services informed by best practices. Goal two is to ensure student and employee safety and continuity of operations from natural disasters or catastrophic events. Goal three is to assure accountability of operations and outcomes to appropriate internal and external stakeholders.

is effective and timely business and operational services informed by best practices. is to ensure student and employee safety and continuity of operations from natural disasters or catastrophic events. is to assure accountability of operations and outcomes to appropriate internal and external stakeholders. Culture of Inclusion and Civility – Goal one is to maintain a welcoming, inclusive, equitable and respectful environment for employees, students, visitors and service partners. Goal two is to ensure a commitment to open-minded and tolerant civil discourse.

“The impressive accomplishments of UWF thus far are a source of pride for everyone impacted by the University — and we are just getting started,” Saunders said. “Guided by the strategic plan, our aspirations for the future are realistically within reach.”

For more information and to view the full 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, click here.