PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning in fall 2023, the University of West Florida will offer a new Executive Master of Business Administration in Leadership Practice and Purpose.

“Leaders are made, not born, and students will learn to be leaders with an Executive MBA from UWF,” said Rick Fountain, dean of the UWF College of Business. “This prestigious degree program will be a difference maker in the region and an excellent addition to our nationally ranked graduate programs.”

The graduate program is designed for professionals with at least five years of managerial experience.

The program is designed to help students develop strategic management skills, leadership problem-solving tools, data-driven decision making and knowledge of formal organizations and their economic environment.

The executive MBA is included in UWF’s College of Business accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

To learn more about UWF’s Executive MBA program, visit uwf.edu/mbaprograms.