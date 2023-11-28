PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida’s Dr. Grier Williams School of Music will present the Percussion and Wind Ensembles on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The free concert, set for 7:30 p.m., features the percussion and Woodwind studio, along with their ensembles.

Performances include:

Flute Choir, with works by J.S. Bach, Grant Horsley and more.

Saxophone Ensemble, with “Quintette” by Jerome Savari and “Diffusion” by Gordon Goodwin.

Percussion Ensemble, with selections by Gustav Holst, Brian Nozny and featuring Gavin Fisher on snare in Andrea Venet’s “KIBO.”

The program will close with “Starfall” by James Vilseck.

The concert will be held at the Rolfis Music Hall at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the UWF Pensacola campus.

It is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

Visit uwf.edu/cfpa or call 850-857-6285 for more information.

