PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year.

“These rankings reflect the world-class faculty, supportive staff and robust programming we have here,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “At UWF, we remain steadfast in our efforts. We are pleased to continue earning recognition in many areas by U.S. News and World Report.”

U.S. News & World Report awarded UWF five Best Colleges award badges as symbols of excellence. UWF received badges for ranking among the top regional universities in the South in the following categories: Regional University South; Regional Public University South; Social Mobility; Best Colleges for Veterans; and Undergraduate Nursing.

The publication bases its rankings on comparing institutions across the nation on 17 diverse academic measures. This is the 38th year for the rankings.

Conducted annually, the Great Colleges to Work For survey collects data and highlights colleges that receive top ratings from their employees on workforce practices and policies. This year, 212 institutions participated in the survey and 68 received recognition.

“This is meaningful recognition,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “UWF provides a positive environment for employees to excel in their careers and, in return, our employees give their best to our students, helping them reach their career and life goals.”

The Great Colleges Honor Roll is a status granted to institutions that are highlighted most across the recognition categories. Honor Roll status was granted to 42 of the 212 institutions, and only 10 received this recognition in UWF’s size group.

For the second consecutive year, UWF earned honor roll in all 10 recognition categories:

Job Satisfaction & Support

Compensation & Benefits

Professional Development

Mission & Pride

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness

Confidence in Senior Leadership; Faculty & Staff Well-being; Shared Governance; Faculty Experience; and Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

UWF has also received recognition in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

UWF generates more than $1.1 billion in total annual sales for the regional economy and approximately $703 million in gross domestic product. With approximately 14,000 students, 3,000 faculty and staff and 30,000 local alumni, the University provides a steady supply of consumers, community volunteers and a skilled workforce to fill critical roles in regional businesses, hospitals and schools.