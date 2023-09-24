PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of West Florida among the top 10 public institutions in the South region for the second year in a row.

U.S. News awarded UWF four Best Colleges award badges as symbols of excellence for the following categories: Regional University South, Regional Public University South, Best Colleges for Veterans Regional South and Undergraduate Nursing.

U.S. News creates the institution rankings based on 19 diverse academic measures.

UWF ranked No. 8 in the Best for Vets category, which is its highest ranking for the category. It’s the second year in a row UWF cracked the top 10 for the category.

“We are pleased that our high-quality programs and the opportunities we provide students are reflected in these national rankings,” UWF President Martha D. Saunders said.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and success of the entire UWF community. We are grateful to our Board of Trustees, the Florida Board of Governors and the Florida Legislature for supporting our efforts.”