PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Education has given the University of West Florida Educational Research Center for Child Development a $1.6 million, four-year grant to help Pell-eligible and Pell-recipient student parents with the costs of childcare.

This grant is the largest UWF has ever received to help offset childcare costs for students, school officials said.

“This grant allows student-parents to persist in their degree while simultaneously laying a lasting foundation for their child’s future education and development without the financial burden of rising childcare costs,” ERCCD Associate Director Kaley Devito said.

The ERCCD is a childcare program for children ages 6 months through 10 years. Children between 6 months and 5 years can attend the daily program. School-aged children through age 10 can attend the Summer Camp program.

UWF’s ERCCD provides parents with 50 to 90 percent off childcare fees. The percentage off is determined by multiple factors including the number of classes the student is taking, how many children are enrolled at ERCCD and whether they are the single head of the household.

The student must also be in good academic standing.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: