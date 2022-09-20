PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida received a 2.5 million dollar gift from the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz Law Firm.

The gift will name the University’s Center for Leadership and create two new programs. One being an executive masters program, scheduled to launch September 2023, and the other leadership development seminars in Pensacola.

“This is the only program, the only center for leadership in all of Florida, and really it’s the only one of its kind in the Southeast,” said Justin Witkin, Managing Partner Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz. “For Pensacola, the University, what a great opportunity to bring in some of the most talented people. There’s no one to compete with us.”

The programs are available to leaders in all career paths, including business, health professions and Public officials. The gift hopes to keep and attract leaders to Pensacola.

“Any good that’s done in the world starts with leadership,” said Director of the Center for Leadership Tim Kinsella. “We try to take a 360 view of leadership, the more people we impact with leadership skills, the more good they can do in the community, the nation and the world.”