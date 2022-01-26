PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents of both Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties who make $73,000 or less annually are eligible for United Way of West Florida’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA). The program helps residents file their taxes for free.

Eligible residents may visit one of four locations that partake in the VITA program.

Goodwill Easterseals of the Gulf Coast

Pensacola State College (Main Campus)

Pensacola State College (Warrington Campus)

Pensacola State College (Milton Campus)

VITA sites are operated by IRS partners such as United Way of West Florida and are staffed by volunteers who want to make a difference in the community. All VITA volunteers who prepare returns must take a pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. The training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information.

VITA sites will begin in-person returns on Feb 7.