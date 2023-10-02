PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Navy band’s jazz ensemble is set to perform a free concert at the Saenger Theatre on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

“The Navy Band Commodores feature 19 top jazz and ‘big band’ musicians offering a mixture of styles ranging from authentic sounds of the swing era to contemporary high energy music,” the release reads.

Free general admission tickets are now available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To attend, you must get tickets ahead of the concert.