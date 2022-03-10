ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is going to auction an unclaimed bull during the Sheriff’s auction.

ECSO says the bull was found roaming the area of Wymart Road on Sunday, Feb 20. Joking on Facebook, ECSO said “this guy thought the grass would be greener on the other side…” The sheriff’s office has given the bull a nice place to stay and eat but did not have any luck locating the owner of the bull.

The bull will be auctioned on Thursday, March 17, at 10 a.m. during the Sheriff’s auction at Molino Precinct.