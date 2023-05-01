PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy secretary is looking at ways to bring back public access to Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz brought up the topic with Secretary Carlos Del Toro at a recent committee hearing in Washington D.C.

The base has had limited access since the terrorist attack on December 6, 2019. It has only been open to Department of Defense card holders.

The limited access has affected the general public wanting to get in to see the National Naval Aviation Museum, the Pensacola Lighthouse and Fort Barrancas.

“We have actually been very energized and we’ve come up with some near term solutions to increase the throughput that have already paid off dividends but we’re also looking at the long term solutions that are a little bit more costly to be able to provide a direct access to the outside world without having folks come in through the base itself,” Del Toro said.

One of the short term solutions is opening the base for certain weekends. It will be open to the public May 4-7 and again May 11-14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the west gate on Blue Angel Parkway. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older visiting the air station must have a Real ID or passport.