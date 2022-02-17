PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released new details Thursday about two arrests after a pursuit through the Bellview area.

Deputies arrested the driver, a 17-year-old, and his 15-year-old passenger. The driver was spotted Wednesday afternoon picking the passenger up from Pine Forest High School.

The two were in a black Jeep Gladiator stolen from the East Hill area. Deputies spotted them in the area of Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road and started a pursuit. The driver hit the breaks causing a deputy to bump the Jeep but the driver continued. The deputy once again bumped the vehicle ending the pursuit on Bridget Lane,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said both suspects ran from the vehicle in different directions. The driver threw a stolen gun while running. The passenger was caught by an ECSO K9.

“This is a case of felons having no regard for the safety of others,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

“It is also a case of brave men and women who took those criminals off the streets. This was a great job done by all. The days of violent criminals putting others’ lives in danger by fleeing are over. If you commit a violent crime we will pursue you, we will chase you, we will catch you. Our residents deserve to live their lives in peace. These particular individuals will not be terrorizing Escambia County anytime soon.”

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, weapon offense for use of displaying a weapon during a felony, and grand theft of a firearm.

The 15-year-old was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting an officer without violence.

Officials believe both suspects are responsible for car burglaries that took place earlier this week in multiple Escambia County communities including the Crescent Lake area and Godwin Lane. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The driver was recently arrested by the Pensacola Police Department for committing an armed burglary at Cordova Mall.