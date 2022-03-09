PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning outside the Coyote Sports Bar in Pensacola, according to police.

Pensacola Police say they responded to the bar, located at 5030 Bayou Boulevard near Cordova Mall., around 4 a.m.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, but police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say they don’t know how many shots were fired or the motive behind the shooting.

There was at least a bullet hole in the bar’s front door.

No suspect information is available at this time.