PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department said two people were shot on North G Street on Thursday, May 12.

Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles. Officers said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Currently, the cause of the shooting is unknown. The severity of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.