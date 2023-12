ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and a woman were found shot dead in an Escambia County home Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Their bodies were found in a home on Hernandez Street with fatal gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Monday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is calling it an isolated incident.

