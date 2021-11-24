Two men wanted for questioning in homicide, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) needs help finding two men wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that happened two days ago.

Jeremy Mack Arthur Lane, 24, and Darrius Diondre McPherson, 19, are wanted for questioning for a homicide that occurred at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Nov. 24 in Escambia County, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

If you have any information, contact the ESCO at 850-436-9620 or Crimestopepers at 850-433-7867.