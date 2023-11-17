PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are accused of stabbing a man in the back and leaving him on the side of the road.

Kevin Coleman and Natale Liga are charged with attempted murder.

The victim told deputies he was walking down the street on Thursday, Nov. 9, when the two men stabbed him from behind several times and then punched and kicked him. This happened on Concordia Boulevard right off of Massachusetts Avenue.

The victim was on the ground for an hour before EMS and law enforcement arrived, according to the arrest report. Deputies said the stabbing stemmed from an argument he had with one of the men earlier that night.

