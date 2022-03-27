ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and a woman from Iowa were hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Escambia County, Florida. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north on Highway 29 near Detroit Boulevard and entering the intersection on a green light.

The report says two pedestrians were walking on or near the crosswalk when the car collided with them. The driver came to a stop in an outside travel lane. Troopers responded shortly after midnight Sunday morning. The report says they don’t know where the two were headed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP’s Pensacola Station.

The report does not list the names of the driver, passenger, or the two people who were killed. The report says a 43-year-old man from Truro, Iowa and a 40-year-old woman from New Virginia, Iowa were killed.