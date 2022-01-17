Two dead after crash in Pensacola Sunday afternoon

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed two people are dead after a crash in Pensacola Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Jan 16, a sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on Sorrento Road traveling eastbound. The woman drove head-on into a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman.

FHP said both vehicles rotated and came to a stop on the eastbound shoulder of the road. The passenger in the sedan, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Baptist Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the sedan is in critical condition.