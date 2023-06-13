PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning downtown that left a man seriously wounded. Police say they executed search warrants at two homes Monday. Rashawn Lamar Posey was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder. Police say, in a news release, “Quinterral Grahamm was arrested for being an accessory after the fact to the same charges as Posey.” Posey is 21 and Grahamm is 25 years old according to the Escambia County Jail log.

Both men were booked into the Escambia County Jail at about 4:30 Tuesday morning. The shooting happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Government and Jefferson Streets before 4 am.