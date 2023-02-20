ECSO said the vehicle was located on Jackson Street and fled from deputies.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A carjacking suspect is behind bars after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Officers said at 10:25 a.m. Monday, a man parked his pickup truck outside of Circle K at “A” and Garden Street. While inside, officers said the man noticed another man enter his truck and he ran outside. The suspect inside the truck put the vehicle in drive and began to leave the gas station, according to police.

The truck’s owner grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged a short distance in the parking lot before he was able to jump in the bed of the truck. Officers said the suspect found a handgun inside the truck and fired shots at the owner. They said one of the shots hit an uninvolved vehicle as it was traveling westbound on Garden Street.

Officers said as the truck approached Pace Blvd., the suspect began shooting again at the truck’s owner, who was still in the bed of the truck. The vehicle then traveled west on Jackson Street, according to officers, and as it approached Shoemaker St., more shots were fired by the suspect at the victim. Officers said the victim then got out of the bed of the truck and ran as additional shots were fired at him.

ECSO said the vehicle was located on Jackson Street and fled from deputies. Deputies then stopped the vehicle at Green Street and Garnett Streets.

ECSO said one suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries and charges for the carjacking and the pursuit are forthcoming.

Multiple roads may have been blocked and ECSO is working to clear the scene.