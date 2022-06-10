ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash that killed one man and injured another in Molino.

The crash happened Friday, June 10 after a Ford F-150 was driving along US-29 North when he lost control of the truck and crossed into the median. The truck, which was towing a trailer, rolled over several times.

The impact of the flips caused the driver to be launched from the truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a news release from the FHP.

His 16-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Sacred Heart Pediatrics ER. The passenger was treated for minor injuries, according to the release.