ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning.

WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29.

FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck that is dark in color. They said they believe the vehicle has front end damage.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound, according to a release from FHP.

The investigation on the hit and run is still ongoing.