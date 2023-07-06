PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re heading to Pensacola Beach Friday and Saturday, there will be free trolleys to get you close to the Blue Angels Air Show.

The Santa Rosa Island Authority is extending public transportation hours along the island and adding extra buses to the schedule on Saturday.

Trolleys and buses will service passengers from Park East and Park West to Casino Beach throughout the day Friday and Saturday. Post-show, trolleys servicing Portofino Resort/Park East will be staged on Via de Luna directly across from Santa Rosa Island Authority (facing east).Trolleys servicing Park West will be staged on Ft. Pickens Rd. adjacent to The Sandshaker (facing west).

On Friday, three open-air trolleys will begin transporting customers starting at 7:30 a.m. and extend their service to Park East, located a mile east of Portofino Resort, until 6 p.m. Following that, the regular route will resume until midnight.

On Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m., the SRIA will have four buses in addition to the three open-air trolleys running and will extend their service area to Park East until 6 p.m. Following that, the three open-air trolleys will resume normal operations until midnight.

Trolley service to the access road stops (Grand Marlin, Radical Rides/Laguna’s, Quietwater Beach, and the Boardwalk) will be temporarily suspended until 6 p.m. due to heavy traffic and congestion.

The SRIA reminds all passengers that they will only be picked up and dropped off at designated trolley stops.

Passengers who wish to get back to their vehicles as soon as the air show ends need to be on the first fleet of buses leaving Casino Beach post-show, according to SRIA. Due to the gridlock that occurs immediately following the air show, riders should expect to wait as long as 90 minutes for the trolleys or buses to return to Casino Beach if they are not on the first trip out.