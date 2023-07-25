PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury was selected this week for the trial of a woman accused of killing her special needs daughter inside a Pensacola hospital room

Jessica Bortle is charged with negligent manslaughter. Her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmine Singletary, had a neuromuscular disorder. She was being treated at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021.

Police said in the hospital room, Bortle got into an argument with Singletary over crayons. Bortle is accused of slamming a table into her daughter’s abdomen and putting her weight on it. The autopsy showed the girl had fractured ribs and her liver was ripped open.

Bortle’s trial is scheduled to start Thursday.