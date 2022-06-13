PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 2021 riots is preparing for his trial Tuesday morning.

After a delay earlier this year, Jesus Rivera’s bench trial is expected to start Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. in a Washington D.C. courtroom.

Rivera is accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol.

He’s facing four federal charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Most of the evidence against Rivera comes straight from his own social media. Prosecutors said Rivera posted to Facebook and did a live stream as he walked through the Capitol. Several times during the video he turned the camera around to show his face. One video shows Rivera in a crowd of rioters in the Capitol before he climbed out of a window, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Rivera was arrested on Inauguration Day in Pensacola. Rivera is the first in Northwest Florida to go to trial. Two others reached plea deals and another is awaiting trial.

Rivera will have a bench trial which means the judge will make the final decision instead of a jury after reviewing all the evidence and hearing witness testimony.