PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jury selection wrapped up Monday and the trial will begin later this week for a Pensacola man accused of shooting and killing another man in 2020.

A jury will hear witness testimony and see all the evidence against Charlie Richardson Junior. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

Richardson is accused of killing Kewhan Thompson just nine days before Christmas on December 16, 2020. Deputies were called to a home on Concordia Boulevard and found Thompson face down in a bedroom with a gunshot to his chest, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies he saw Thompson pull up to the house and Richardson fired a shot as he got out of his car. The two men went inside the house where they struggled with the gun before Thompson was shot, the witness said.

Richardson has remained in jail for the past 19 months as he waits for his day in court. If convicted, he will face a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.