CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The murder trial started Tuesday morning for a man accused of killing his wife more than 20 years ago.

In March 2020, NCIS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Greg Malarik. He’s charged with the murder of his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik, on Sept. 22, 2001.

Mr. Malarik was a Navy civilian employee at the time of his arrest and he’s a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class. He was employed by the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Sherri Malarik was found dead from two gunshot wounds to the head in the family van that was parked in the Winn Dixie parking lot on Highway 29, according to ECSO.

Jury selection was completed Monday. Opening statements began Tuesday morning and the trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.