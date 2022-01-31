PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The trial date for the mother and former assistant principle with the Escambia County school system, who was accused of helping her daughter rig her high school homecoming election, has been postponed.

Laura Carroll’s trial was set to begin this week, but has now been pushed back after a judge allowed Carroll to switch attorneys. The trail is now expected to begin April 11.

Carroll and her daughter Emily Grover are accused of hacking into hundreds of students’ accounts at Tate High School to cast fraudulent homecoming votes for Grover, allowing her to be named homecoming queen. The pair was arrested in March 2021. Carroll was an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and used her access to the school district’s internal system to cast votes.

Grover entered a pretrial diversion program which, if completed, would allow charges against her to be dropped.