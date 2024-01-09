ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a scary morning for a Pensacola couple when damaging winds brought down a tree onto their home on West Jackson Street.

“It’s very scary; I mean you’re sleeping sound asleep, and things come over you, ya know,” Fatima Beaulieu said. “We’re trying to figure out what to do because we cannot stay in the house.”

Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS responded to the home just before 6 a.m. Tuesday for a structure collapse.

“Everything was in our bed,” Beaulieu said. “I got hit on my back. I’m in a lot of pain; my husband got hit in the head. We didn’t go into the ambulance because we need to gather our documents and more important things to see where we’re gonna start to fix this.”

Beaulieu said they both plan on getting checked out at the hospital.

Now, Fatima Beaulieu and her husband, who moved into the home in June, are looking for a place to stay.

But Beaulieu said she’s just happy to be alive.

“I have to figure out what’s gonna happen,” she said. “I’m just happy I’m alive. It’s very sad to wake up this way but I’m awake.”