ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northview High School teacher and treasurer of the Northwest Escambia Little League organization was arrested Monday night for allegedly stealing nearly $17,000 in league funds for personal use, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Paula Star Pugh, 48, is charged with larceny and fraud for the unauthorized transactions. The arrest report says this took place between July 26, 2021 and Dec. 9, 2022.

The report says Pugh wrote checks on NWE’s account, completed unauthorized debit transactions and several ATM withdrawals for personal use totaling $16,977.87. The report says this was all done without the consent of the NWE Board of Directors.

In December 20, 2022, the President of the NWE ballpark filed a report with ECSO for the “suspected misuse of NWE funds.”

In January 2023, a deputy collected bookkeeping records and bank accounts. A deputy saw “numerous transactions involving cashing checks, ATM withdrawals, and debit purchases involving the ballpark bank account” at First National Bank in Atmore.

Through an investigation, deputies confirmed a ball tournament finished on June 13, 2022, which totaled $10,012.66 in profit. That same day, Pugh allegedly texted the president saying she would deposit $2,690 the next day.

The arrest report says only $1,557.10 was deposited.

“The difference in the amount to be deposited and the amount actually deposited could not be explained,” reads the report.

Full list of unauthorized transactions, provided by the arrest report:

7-26-21 ATM withdrawal from FNB Atmore $40.00

8-19-21 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $700.00

8-20-21 Debit transaction Shell Oil Tampa Fl. $31.01

8-20-21 Debit transaction Shell oil Tampa Fl. $59.00

9-22-21 ATM FNB Atmore $140.00

12-14-21 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

12-16-21 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

12-22-21 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

12-23-21 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

12-27-21 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

1-5-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

1-11-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

1-19-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

1-27-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

2-8-22 ATM United Bank Atmore $304.00

2-22-22 Dicks Sporting Goods $80.61

2-22-22 Dicks Sporting Goods $128.98

2-22-22 Dicks Sporting Goods $161.23

2-22-22 Dicks Sporting Goods $760.63

2-23-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

2-28-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $1,396.00

3-11-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

3-16-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

3-29-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

4-6-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.0

4-7-22 ATM FNB Atmore $200.00

4-12-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $2,000.00

5-26-22 ATM FNB Atmore $300.00

5-27-22 Papa John Pizza Tampa Fl. $39.68

7-22-22 ATM FNB Atmore $280.00

8-18-22 Home Goods online $96.73

8-23-22 ATM FNB Atmore $140.00

8-1-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $2,000.00

8-5-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $800.00

8-8-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $900.00

8-15-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $900.00

8-19-22 NWE check made to cash and signed by Ms. Pugh $530.00

9-6-22 All Florida Drug Course $25.00

9-6-22 All Florida Drug Course $25.00

9-7-22 ATM FNB Atmore $100.00

9-12-22 ATM FNB Atmore $240.00

9-14-22 ATM FNB Atmore $200.00

10-12-22 ATM FNB Atmore $200.00

Pugh was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Monday, April 17 and released on bond.