In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After suffering a knee injury, country singer Travis Tritt has canceled all of his November shows, including one in Pensacola.

Tritt released a statement on Monday saying he has been experiencing severe pain in his left knee for the past couple of weeks due to a possible torn meniscus.

‘With short bits of rest between shows, I had hoped that the pain would eventually subside and I could complete all of my remaining dates in November, including all the dates on the current ‘Can’t Miss Tour,’ with Chris Janson and War Hippies,” Tritt said in the statement. “Unfortunately, the pain has become impossible to ignore and I will not be able to do any further shows in November. Refunds for these shows will be available at point of ticket purchase.”

Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Pensacola Bay Center on Nov. 18.

Other dates and cities canceled are below:

Greensboro, N.C. – Nov. 3

Florence, S.C. – Nov. 4

Richmond, Va. – Nov. 5

Tupelo, Miss. – Nov. 11

Choctaw, Miss. – Nov. 12

Pensacola, Fla. – Nov. 18

Atlanta, Ga. – Nov. 19

“I appreciate everyone’s understanding and I hope to return to the road as soon as possible,” Tritt said.

For more information and any further schedule adjustments, click here.