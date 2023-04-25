PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re flying out of Pensacola International Airport in the coming weeks, there might be some delays boarding your plane.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) started Monday replacing its baggage screening equipment at Pensacola International Airport. They will take one lane out of service at a time. It will take about three weeks to get the equipment installed in each lane.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport about two hours before flights to get through the TSA checkpoint in time.

The new state-of-the-art CT scanner technology will improve accuracy of scans, reduce the number of bags diverted for manual screening and improve passenger throughput, according to the City of Pensacola.