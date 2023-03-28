CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A special election was held Tuesday in Century to fill two town council seats.

Below are the complete but unofficial results of the election:

Century Town Council Seat 3

Shelisa McCall, 66.92% (89 votes)

Evelyn Webber, 33.08% (44 votes)

Century Town Council Seat 4

Eddie Hammond, 32.58% (43 votes)

Alicia Johnson, 67.42% (89 votes)

Both McCall and Johnson were appointed to the positions on an interim basis after no one ran for either office in 2022. Voter turnout for the special election was 14.06%. There were 136 total ballots counted.