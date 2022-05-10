PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed three vehicles were involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.

A white van driven by a 25-year-old male and a 44-year-old male passenger was heading north on North W Street. A dark-gray sedan driven by a 22-year-old female and a gray SUV driven by a 24-year-old male were both heading east on Fairfield Drive in the left lane with the sedan in front.

FHP said the sedan and SUV had a green light. Those vehicles entered the intersection when the van ran a red light. The van collided with the right side of the sedan, which caused the sedan to spin. Because of the rotation of the sedan, the SUV then collided with the left side of the sedan.

After the collision, the van ran onto the grass median of Fairfield Drive and flipped on its left side. The sedan came to a final stop facing north, partially blocking westbound traffic. The SUV came to a final rest next to the van, still partially in the intersection.

FHP says all four people received minor injuries from the crash.