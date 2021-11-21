Three Florida businesses raise $11,000 for local Salvation Army

Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers businesses participated in the “Oil Changes for a Cause Day,” which raised around $11,000 for the Salvation Army. 

All three businesses donated one day’s worth of money from oil change sales to the Salvation Army serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The participating businesses were:

  • Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers at 6200 North 9th Avenue in Pensacola
  • Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers1650 E. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola
  • Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers 4640 US-90 in Pace

The three businesses who donated their sales are also serving as drop off sites for Toys for Tots until Dec. 10, according to the release. If you would like more information about drop-off locations, click here.

