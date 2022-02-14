PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men and a woman have been arrested after they were allegedly caught burglarizing vehicles at a hotel early Sunday morning.

Althea Moorer, Yavyron Savage and Da’Torrance Hackworth were booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at about 4:30 a.m. As deputies pulled into the parking lot, the front desk clerk was waving her arms and pointing to an SUV as it was leaving. Deputies stopped the car and found a baby unrestrained and four people inside.

The hotel location was redacted from the arrest report.

Moorer is also charged with child neglect for allegedly leaving her baby unrestrained in the car at the time.