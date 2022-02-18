PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon 2022 is underway in downtown Pensacola.

Thousands of cosplayers and fans of the multi-genre convention flocked to the Pensacola Bay Center Friday for the long-awaited event.

“It doesn’t matter who you are,” said Pensacon fan Will Miller. “Everybody fits in here, and you don’t have that in a lot of places.”

Pensacon has grown significantly since its beginnings nine years ago. This year, Pensacon staff were able to draw celebrities such as Richard Dreyfuss from “Jaws”, Chandler Riggs and Alanna Masterson from the hit television show The Walking Dead, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, George Takei from Star Trek and more.

“It’s one of the biggest conventions around here, and it’s just so fun to come to,” said Stephen Sipher, who was in a “Ghostbusters” costume alongside his friends.

Cosplay is a huge part of the convention. Most dressed up in costume Friday, ranging from Spider-Man to Power Rangers and anime.

“I think a lot of people do cosplay because it gives them a chance to express themselves,” said Stephanie Fikes. “It’s kind of like doing art with your body.”

Pensacon will continue Saturday and Sunday. WKRG will have continued coverage on air and online.