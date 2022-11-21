PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined the crown plaza Sunday night and early Monday morning to receive a free thanksgiving meal, provided by the Watson Law Firm.

The firm, in partnership with their sponsors and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office, gave away 1,000 meals as part of their annual Thanksgiving food drive.

“I believe that this event is the spirit of Thanksgiving. It’s all about giving, it’s about smiling it’s about dancing,” said Aaron Watson.

With the price of groceries rising, more people in the community are struggling to put food on the table.

“I went to Walmart this morning and it felt like the turkeys have doubled in price,” said Watson. “We give away sides, you know corn green beans, what you would expect at a Thanksgiving dinner, but it’s increased in price as well. So if we felt that sting we know the community members felt that sting, which makes this event even more important.”

“Times being what they are, even the people who typically wouldn’t need help this year are needing help. That’s where Mr. Watson steps up,” said Ken Simmons Deputy Sheriff, ECSO.

The event started at 10 a.m. Monday, but cars filled the Town and Country Plaza as early as Sunday night.

“People spent the night in their cars last night in pretty cold weather. There were people with car issues, dead batteries, people locked their keys in their cars so it was chaos but it was for a good reason, and I think everyone in line got served,” said Simmons.

For the Watsons, it’s all about giving back to the community that gave to them.

“This is something that we do from our hearts. We put this event together to give back to the community who has supported us throughout the years,” said Kimberly Watson.