The Hiding Place is set to return to Pensacola, its birthplace, later this August.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – “The Hiding Place” is coming back to Pensacola at the Rex Theatre from Aug. 18 to Sept. 24, according to a release from the Shining Light Players.

The musical has traveled all over the country and will return to Pensacola this month. It was given the Best Original Musical award at the Christian World Arts Festival in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

“The Hiding Place” made its debut in Pensacola in 2011 before embarking on the rest of the country, and now it will return to where it started.

“The Hiding Place’ relates the true story of Corrie ten Boom who, together with her sister, Betsie and Father, Casper, hid Jews in their home during the Nazi occupation of Holland in WWII,” the release reads. “Auditions were held locally earlier this month and this dynamic cast is comprised of local performers of all ages, including Angel Award-winning singer Alisha Burke (Best Performing Artist, 2021) and singer and recording artist James Strasburg.”

The cast features Alisha Burke as Corrie, Danielle Kickbush as Betsie, Clarence Pape as Casper, Kristi Hofberger as Mien and Jude Burke as Meyer. Burke’s daughters, Emma and Jane, will play a younger version of Corrie.

The ensemble is set to feature Kate Armstrong, Jadine Chappell, Shelby Chappell, Sierra Downey, Alaina Hofberger, Johanna Maldonado, Raelynn Richardson, Tiffany Rott, Esther Sallmen, Opal Sallmen, Pearl Sallmen, Emily Spears, Deirdre VanMeter, Beau Burke, Andrew Sallmen, Michael Sallmen, Andrew Sheppard, Dane Stewart and James Strasburg.

Stephen Joseph Burke is set to produce and direct the musical.

“We are so eager to share this story of hope with our community,” the release reads. Tickets range from $17 to $25 and can now be purchased at the Shining Light Players box office by calling (850) 207-6877 or online.