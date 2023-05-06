PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People with arrest records in Florida were looking for help and hope with a process designed to help clean their records. A long line of people files into the Brownsville Community Church in Pensacola–with the hope of getting a fresh start. An arrest record, even one without a conviction, can brand someone for life.

“I had a pastor that had an arrest for possession of marijuana back in the seventies, and I had to let him go as a volunteer pastor in the city. And so that’s one of those things that has to be addressed,” said Escambia County Corrections Chaplain Reginald Benjamin. It’s the first “Sealing and Expungement Workshop” hosted by Justified Incarcerated Outreach Ministry. Organizers say just one arrest can make it very difficult for somebody to get a job and get their life on track.

“It can block them from employment and holding them up from job housing and holds them up for even mortgages. And it hurts their self-esteem. It contributes, we’re convinced, to suicide rates and recidivism because they already have a record. They can’t get a job. They may commit more crimes,” said an advocate for military veterans Lawrence Weglarz. Saturday’s program only covered a specific subsection of people who’ve gone through the criminal justice system. This process covers people who’ve been arrested but had their charges dropped, cases dismissed, or had adjudication withheld.

Hassan Hills runs a nonprofit designed to help young people. We talked with him about his work last year. He was disappointed to learn expungement wouldn’t cover people like him–ex-cons who’ve done their time.

“Just gives a person like another door shut in their face. We look forward to things like this, you know, after we have served our time after we have done what we need to do to be productive citizens. I believe that we should be providing a more excellent way by having our rights restored,” said Hills. Advocates hope the expungement process can be expanded to cover others who may have been arrested in the past by staying out of trouble and on the right side of the law.