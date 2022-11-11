PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count.

The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran Ray Hutton. “It was breathtaking. A friend of mine and I went up and I was sitting in the backseat. He went into the clouds, we went upside down. He knew what he was doing, and I didn’t feel a thing,” said Hutton.

The homecoming show features a lineup of aerobatic performers along with the Blue Angels.

“I’m just excited for the blue angels,” said Joel Davidson.

Joel and his family drove four hours so he could attend his first homecoming show for his birthday. Everyone has their own favorite part of the event.

“My favorite part honestly is just spending time with my parents, and my family when my brother’s here. But it’s seeing the evolution of the aircraft. The comradery of the United States Navy and the military in general. How they do everything and put on such a great show for the community,” said Ezmee Hutton, daughter of Ray Hutton.

The thrill and the excitement of the Blue Angels’ performance keep the crowd’s attention year after year. Some of the kids in the crowd may be future pilots.

“Maybe. It looks very terrifying,” said Davidson.