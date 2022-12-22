PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.

Legal Leaf, a store that sells THC products, was broken into twice early Tuesday morning on North Navy Boulevard.

“The night before he broke in twice, he came with a hammer and smashed all of the glass,” Owner Blake Hammac said. “So I had to put the boards up the next day then that night he snatched the boards off the doors.”

Surveillance video shows the man at 1:52 a.m. ripping off the plywood. He goes in and grabs five boxes of products before going back out the front door. Hammac arrived as deputies searched the area. He boarded up the door again and went home.

“Right around the time I got home, the security company called again saying there was another break in,” Hammac said. “I pulled the camera and it was the same kid. He had ripped the plywood back off the door and was in the store again while the cops were already in the woods looking for him.”

The second time, less than two hours later, he went to the store’s office in the back, grabbed a box of products and put that into a larger box, then ran out the back door. Investigators are still trying to identify who he is.

“We’ve done pretty much everything we can do to stop it,” Hammac said. “Since the first break in, we’ve added four more cameras, a flood light above the door, we’ve changed the locks on the door, we’ve added bars to the window. It just doesn’t seem like anything we do helps.”

Before these break-ins, Hammac said two minors were caught on camera burglarizing the business three times.

“We’ve got top of the line security system and we’re waiting on some quotes for some roll down doors at this point because I’m out of options.”

If you know who’s responsible for the latest burglary, you’re asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.