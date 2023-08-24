PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager was arrested Thursday morning for a shooting that happened on 6th Avenue in Pensacola Wednesday, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Jaylen Xavier Sunday, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Officers were called to 1217 N 6th Avenue for a shooting Wednesday night.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. His identity has not been released as of Thursday morning. Police told WKRG Wednesday night that the victim’s injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening.”