PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family has identified a teenager killed Saturday night riding an inner tube pulled by a truck at Community Maritime Park.

Christian Garner, 18, was killed about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, his mother confirmed to WKRG News 5.

Pensacola Police said Garner had caught a ride on an inner tube placed in the retention pond outside of Community Maritime Park. It was intentionally pulled by a truck. The 18-year-old landed in the parking lot and died. The driver of the truck was questioned by police.

“It was certainly … unfortunate,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. “That’s why we ask you at any of our events, any of our parks — we ask you to use them appropriately the way they’re designed, so we don’t have accidents like we had this weekend.”

Pensacola Police said Monday they are consulting with the state attorney’s office to determine if charges should be filed in this incident.

“I don’t think in a million years we ever anticipated the pond would be used for something like that,” Robinson said.

Signs posted at the retention pond say using it for swimming, boating or any other recreation uses is prohibited. Robinson says the city doesn’t plan to put up fencing around the pond for now.

“I don’t think at this particular time it’s going to be something that necessarily changes what we’re going to do … This is why we have to communicate to people: don’t do things that aren’t intended,” he said. “The park was never intended for that and when you do something it’s not intended for, there is certainly the risk that you will have an injury or potential fatality.”